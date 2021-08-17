Ryno Power Privateer Performances of the Week | Round 8 at Walton Raceway

Here are the Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performances of the Week for the final round of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway.

250 Class

#50 Julien Benek from Mission, BC finished an 8-4 for an impressive 4th overall.

450 Class

#21 Liam O’Farrell takes the honours in the 450 class, once again. Liam chased #15 Jess Pettis around the track all day and finished 6-6 for 6th overall.

Both riders will receive some Ryno Power Canada product for their solid results.