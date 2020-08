Sand Del Lee Sneaky Weasel Post-Race Chat | 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer

Billy and Greg talk about the 250 Pro class at Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals from Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario.

Sunday, August 30, 2020.