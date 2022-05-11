Out of the Blue | Wendy Caballero | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Photos supplied

Name: Wendy Caballero

Date of Birth: September 9, 1997

Hometown: Cambridge, ON

Occupation: Sr. Recruitment Specialist

Race Number: 919

Bike: Kawasaki KLX 140

This week, we feature #919 Wendy Caballero from Cambridge, Ontario.

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

My partner has been riding since he was 8 yrs old. We’ve met because of motocross, actually, Then last summer of 2021 I was like, okay I’ve had enough of just watching and cheering for him, I want my own bike. So I’ve been riding a little less than a year.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I do play volleyball as well.

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I would say hit a jump? I mean, starting from scratch really as in zero knowledge I wasn’t expecting that I would be able to do such. Kinda cool getting out of your comfort zone.

What is your favourite track and why?

As a beginner, I would say The 15 practice track. From the name itself it’s pretty comfortable and beginner friendly.

Wendy just started riding and racing last year and wishes she’d started sooner.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

For me, biggest lesson would be, “It’s never late to try on new things.” Don’t think about how you’ll do it, or when you have to do it instead just get on it, as long as you’re enjoying what you are doing! Greatest feeling of satisfaction.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

I mean, if I see that they’re into it why not? I could be a great “mommager” (mommy-manager) for that (Haha), but I won’t force it if that’s not their passion. It’s unfair to choose what your kids want to be or want to do.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

That every time I get on a bike I will crash… haha funny but true. So I followed all the trainings and lessons that were given – body positions, and other stuff. So far I’m still alive and kicking. Haha

“Just enjoy every moment of it. That’s the goal in living life, enjoying the things that make you happy so you won’t have any regrets when you get old.” Words to live by from Wendy.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My favourite number is 19, but then my birthday is the 9th day of the month so I just had it combined, #919.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Just enjoy every moment of it. That’s the goal in living life, enjoying the things that make you happy so you won’t have any regrets when you get old. Honestly, I’m a bit jealous of the little girls because I didn’t have the chance to start riding at a young age, so they are lucky.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

Definitely, AMO. I’ve met new friends/ faces and started a moto family because of that.

Keep an eye out for Wendy at an AMO race or The 15 practice track this season.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Sounds weird, but one thing I remember before I first hopped on my bike is that my partner dropped my helmet on the ground before I wear it. He says so that I won’t have any bad crash or concussion. I know it doesn’t have any explanation but he’s been doing it since.

Greatest rider/racer of all time?

Christian Craig, straight up! I would fight for him. I mean, have you seen his last season? His stance and his passion for the sport. Salute.