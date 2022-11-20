SHELBY TURNER WINS AGAIN | TRYSTAN HART CLAIMS RUNNER-UP IN 2023 ENDUROCROSS SERIES

RENO, Nev. – With a one-point advantage headed into the final round of the 2022 AMA EnduroCross Series championship, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart fought hard to stay on top in hopes of clinching a career-first EX Pro Championship. Despite taking the final two moto-wins in Reno, Hart’s sixth-place finish in the first moto would ultimately land him in third for the night and the runner-up spot for the EX Pro title. KTM-Supported rider, Shelby Turner, secured the Pro Women’s title after wrapping up her fifth win of the season.

After setting the fourth-fastest time in Hot Laps at Round 6, Hart had a strong start in the opening moto of the night as he quickly moved into second. While tackling the challenging course, he made a mistake going into the small rock section and was shuffled back to fourth early on. He fought to regain positions, but had a crash in the matrix that put him back to sixth. He was unable to make up any places before the clock ran out to claim sixth at the line.

In Moto 2, he started from the second row and made some quick passes to reach fourth. When the top two riders went down, he navigated his way around them into second. He made his move into the lead by the middle of the moto and continued to swap places with the second-place rider a few more times. However, when the checkered flag waved, he claimed his fourth moto win of the year.

A top-three start in the last moto positioned Hart favorably heading into championship crunch time. He swiftly took the lead halfway into the race, and showcased his skills throughout the remainder of the moto, taking the win when he crossed the finish line.

Topping off the season with two moto-wins, Hart finished only three points shy of the 2022 championship, in second.

Trystan Hart:“This isn’t the way we envisioned tonight going. I got sixth in moto one and then two moto-wins to back that up, but it just wasn’t good enough to win the championship. Jonny [Walker] had a lot of pressure, and he rode really good, so congrats to him. I finished just three points behind him in the title chase. We’ll use this year’s experience to come back stronger next year.”





Putting an exclamation point on a mostly dominant season in the Pro Women division, Shelby Turner claimed the Round 6 victory by 52-seconds over the second-place rider.

KTM-mounted rider, David Kamo, picked up another title for the brand in the Veteran class. Earning his fourth victory in six rounds, Kamo edged out his competition to bring home the hotly-contested crown.

EX ProResults – Round 6

1. Cody Webb, Sherco, 1-3-3 2. Jonny Walker, Beta, 3-2-2 3. Trystan Hart, KTM, 6-1-1

Overall Championship Standings

1. Jonny Walker, 137 points 2. Trystan Hart, 134 3. Taddy Blazusiak, 125