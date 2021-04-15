Six Days Prospect Goggle: Available NOW!

Six Days Prospect Goggle: Available NOW!

As part of our official partnership with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), SCOTT is proud to release the Six Days Italy Prospect goggle.

2021 will mark the 95th edition of the notorious FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) event and we are very excited to be launching our Limited Edition Six Days Italy Prospect Goggle as part of SCOTT’s official event partnership to support this historic race.

After a 12-month delay due to the global pandemic, the 2021 ISDE event will take place in Rivanazzano, Italy from August 30th until September 4th 2021 and will see hundreds of enduro riders from across the world battle it out across some of the most scenic and demanding terrain Italy has to offer.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Designed with a map motive in the colours of the 2021 host nation, Italy, along with the official FIM ISDE logo on the strap, the Six Days Italy Prospect is the perfect goggle for fans of the epic enduro event, ahead of its 95th edition. A free goggle pouch with matching designs is also included in the box.

“Following the success of our Six Days Portugal goggle, we are very pleased to be producing a collaboration goggle with the historic FIM ISDE for the second event in a row. This is one of the biggest events on the world enduro calendar and as such SCOTT is very excited about our partnership with this year’s race in Italy.” Marco Galli – SCOTT Motosports Marketing Manager