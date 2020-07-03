Sky Racing Signs California Racer Richard Taylor for 2020 Season

By Billy Rainford

Richard Taylor to ride for the Sky Racing Kawasaki team in 2020. | Sky photo supplied

Al Dyck from the Sky Racing Kawasaki team out in British Columbia has just signed Californian Richard Taylor to compete in the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

Richard is from Woodland Hills, CA and finished 11th at the final round at Walton Raceway while being sick in 2019 earning the #92 for 2020, and will be a solid teammate for Sky’s other Kawasaki KX250F rider, Ryan Surrratt, also from California.

Both riders will be at Gopher Dunes for Round 3 of the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships next weekend, but they won’t be racing…they’ll be doing their 14-day quarantine stint.