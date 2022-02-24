Subscribe to MXGPTV.COM to Watch Matterley Basin this Weekend
|THIS IS IT ! DON’T MISS IT
FIRST GATE DROP OF 2022 IS THIS WEEKEND!
|Get your MXGPTV pass so you don’t miss the season opener in Matterley Basin!
Watch the races LIVE on www.MXGP-TV.com this Saturday and Sunday.
Can’t make it?
No worries! You can also watch all races ON DEMAND !
|Get access to all 2022 season.
Live & On DemandGet access to all weekend content.
Valid for 2weeks after the event.
|THE TWO-DAY FORMAT IS BACK! That means double the action with two days of racing – including Saturday’s qualifying races for MXGP and MX2 along with the first races of the support classes and Sunday’s main action!
Joining the MXGP and MX2 stars this weekend are the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX Open Championship riders.
Also don’t miss our opening Studio Show this Friday at 6pm (GMT) where Paul Malin and Lisa Leyland will chat to an exciting panel of riders *spoiler alert* there will be 13 GUESTS!
|MXGP OF GREAT BRITAIN LIVE MXGP-TV TIMETABLE
All times CET
|FRI. 25 FEB, 2022
19:00 – LIVE Studio Show
SAT. 26 FEB, 2022
14:40 – LIVE EMX Open Race 115:25 – LIVE EMX125 Race 116:15 – LIVE MX2 Qualifying17:00 – LIVE MXGP Qualifying
SUN. 27 FEB, 2022
09:40 – LIVE EMX Open Race 2 11:25 – LIVE EMX 125 Race 213:00 – LIVE MX2 Race 114:00 – LIVE MXGP Race 116:00 – LIVE MX2 Race 217:00 – LIVE MXGP Race 2
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.