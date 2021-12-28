Supercross Video Pass to offer Extensive International Streaming of the 2022 Season
2022 Race Day Live Talent Announced
|Coverage of the 2022 Supercross Season Begins Saturday, Jan. 8, with the Opening Round in Anaheim, California
|ELLENTON, Fla. – December 28, 2021 – For the sixth consecutive season, the Supercross Video Pass returns for international streaming of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Supercross Video Pass offers fans live and on-demand access to all 17 rounds of the 3-hour Monster Energy Supercross broadcast, and for the fourth consecutive season, will exclusively include Race Day Live and Qualifying coverage from all 17 rounds.
Supercross Video Pass season subscribers can enjoy all the live, adrenaline-filled action plus receive access to over 800 plus hours of archived races dating back to 2010. The Supercross Video Pass App, available for free on IOS (Apple Store/AppleTV Store), Android (Google Play Store), Amazon Fire and now on Roku, allows for viewing on the big screen or mobile device for on-the-go access of every round.
Supercross Video Pass is exclusive to subscribers that live outside of the United States and costs $129.99 (USD) for the full season. Please visit www.supercrosslive.tv/viewplansto purchase.
2022 season subscription package includes:
17 Live and on-demand rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Season
17 Live and on-demand rounds of the 2022 Race Day Live/Qualifying coverage
800 plus hours of archived Monster Energy Supercross racing seasons 2010 – 2021
Complete 2015 – 2019 Monster Energy Cup Races
Three Seasons of Chasing the Dream
Legends of Racing Documentaries
Special Presentations including 2022 Supercross Preview Show
|Domestically, NBC Sports and Peacock will offer the off-road motorcycle racing community extensive live Supercross coverage. Peacock will serve as a one-stop shop for all Monster Energy Supercross fans, offering comprehensive live coverage and on-demand replays of its 2022 season, including Supercross qualifiers and races.
Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports and Peacock’s robust motorsports programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, and more. In addition to motorsports, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, and Premier League. Upcoming events streaming on Peacock include Super Bowl LVI and the Winter Olympics. Peacock Originals streaming now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, and Michael Phelps: Medals Memories and More. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.
|The 2022 Race Day Live team will feature the return of hosts, Daniel Blair and Dan Hubbard, as they break down practice and qualifying and set the stage for the night show.
|New in 2022, Feld Entertainment is excited to introduce the addition of Kristen Beat and Joseph Allen to the Race Day Live team. Both Beat and Allen bring a wide array of talent to the program after spending years behind the microphone and camera on some of the largest stages in live sports and entertainment.
|For the past five years, Beat has served as a field reporter on both Fox Sports and NBC Sports, and has covered college football, the NHL, the Monster Energy Cup, and the AMA Arenacross series. Beat is currently a backstage correspondent for CMT, and the primary field reporter for the American Flat Track series and EnduroCross series.
Allen grew up racing amateur Motocross and Arenacross but gained national notoriety through singing and songwriting which landed him on what might be the world’s toughest talent show – America’s Got Talent, ultimately receiving a Golden Buzzer from his performance. From touring the country and selling music worldwide, to appearing on NBC, MTV, the Ellen Show, People Magazine and USA Today, Allen now brings his charismatic energy to the set of Race Day Live.
|For more information about the 2022 Supercross season and where to watch all the live coverage, visit SupercrossLIVE.com, the official website of Monster Energy Supercross, or follow via social channels:
