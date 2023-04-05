Surron Canada Announces Ontario Light Bee MX Series with More to Come

Additional eMoto Races Coming to BC, Alberta, Quebec

Ottawa, ON (April 5, 2023) – Surron Canada and Amateur Motocross Ontario (AMO) are thrilled to announce the 2023 Ontario Light Bee Motocross Series. The schedule includes stops at five different venues between May and September, with a champion to be crowned at the end of the year.

Surron Canada is also thrilled to announce the return of the Surron Light Bee Night Show at the Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN), BC’s biggest motocross race, with support from Outlaw Motorsports. Indoor Light Bee racing will also return to the Future West Moto Arenacross series later this year, and additional racing news is expected in the coming weeks for Alberta, Quebec and more.

Surron demonstration race at Gopher Dunes in 2022.

“In 2022, Surron joined our family. The world is changing and the sport of motocross is doing the same,” said Ryan Gauld, owner of AMO. “Surron offers a great bike for those looking to enter the sport. With their electric bikes gaining momentum in the industry, it’s only fitting that AMO finds a way to engage that market and showcase the fun that a Surron can offer.”

“AMO runs a professional operation and it’s great to grow our partnership into a series in 2023,” said Graeme Jones, director of marketing for Surron Canada. “This year is about giving both new and experienced riders in different regions the chance to come out and experience racing in a low-pressure, welcoming environment.”

Ontario Light Bee races will be held on Saturday evenings of AMO events, alongside the pit bike races and parent/racer relay. More details, including registration and regulations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ONTARIO LIGHT BEE MX SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Track Location

May 20 Sand Del Lee – Ottawa, ON

June 10 Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON

July 1 Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

Aug. 26 Auburn Hills – Auburn, ON

Sept. 23 Motopark – Chatsworth, ON