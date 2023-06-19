Take a MTB Lap of Wild Rose MX after the 2023 Motocross National

Take a MTB Lap of Wild Rose MX after the 2023 Motocross National

By Billy Rainford

I cheated this time and used a Yamaha electric-assist MTB for this lap and, as you’ll see, it was definitely needed! This may have been the roughest Wild Rose MX I’ve ever seen and my problems on this lap will prove that. Here’s me trying to do a lap after Round 3 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX nationals in Calgary, Alberta.