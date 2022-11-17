TBT 1985 Gatorback Cycle Park
By Billy Rainford
Back in 1985, Gatorback Cycle Park didn’t look anything like it does today. All the solid structures you find today had yet to be built and the track didn’t have any of the sand you see these days. In fact, the track could best be described as “blue groove” in the spring of 1985.
Amateurs raced during the week and then they held a Pro Nationals on the weekend. Oddly, the travelling circus would then head over to the Atlantic coast for the Daytona Supercross the following week. It was a different time, to say the least.
The property will transform into a small city this weekend for the annual Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit. Good luck, everyone, and we’ll see you there.
