#TBT 1985 Gatorback Cycle Park

TBT 1985 Gatorback Cycle Park

By Billy Rainford

No SX track, no big Dunlop tire, and no sand. | 📸 🌊 Senior

Back in 1985, Gatorback Cycle Park didn’t look anything like it does today. All the solid structures you find today had yet to be built and the track didn’t have any of the sand you see these days. In fact, the track could best be described as “blue groove” in the spring of 1985.

Amateurs raced during the week and then they held a Pro Nationals on the weekend. Oddly, the travelling circus would then head over to the Atlantic coast for the Daytona Supercross the following week. It was a different time, to say the least.

Bigwave showing everyone the long way around the track on a 1984 Can Am 125. | 📸 🌊 Senior

The property will transform into a small city this weekend for the annual Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit. Good luck, everyone, and we’ll see you there.