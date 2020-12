TBT | 2014 FWM Arenacross Supermini Final | Gibbs, Gerber, Piccolo

By Billy Rainford

Watch the final Supermini Main from the last round of the 2014 Future West Moto Canadian AX Championships.

It was a great battle between #46 Tyler Gibbs, #26 Teren Gerber, and #81 Jake Piccolo.

Saturday, December 6, 2014

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

Canada