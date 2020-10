TBT | 2014 – Topher Ingalls on a KTM 250 2-Stroke Near Kamloops, BC

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

Topher Ingalls getting ready for the 2014 Canadian MX Nationals on an RTR Performance KTM 250 2-stroke at Jari Heinonen‘s place just outside Kamloops, BC.