#TBT | Colton Facciotti at the AMA MX National at Pala in 2011

TBT | Colton Facciotti at the AMA MX National at Pala in 2011

By Billy Rainford

Since we’re heading into the first round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, what better way to celebrate it than with a Throwback Thursday to the time our 6-time Canadian MX Champion, Colton Facciotti, filled-in on the TLD Lucas Oil Honda team back in 2011?!

I got the chance to be there for this one…barely. A connecting flight in Chicago got cancelled and I was forced to stay in a hotel and fly out in the morning. I actually missed practice but made it for the motos.

Colton ran up front for a while in the first moto but then got taken out in the first turn in the second moto. I followed him around and then had quite a long chat at the end of the day.

We follow Colton Facciotti around at the final outdoor motocross race of the season at Pala Raceway. He finished 8-DNF for 14th overall.

Saturday, September 10, 2011