#TBT | Happy Birthday to Billy’s 1980’s Man-Friend

TBT | Happy Birthday to Billy’s 1980’s Man-Friend

Killing two birds with one stone, here.

Happy Birthday to man-friend extraordinaire Cary Hitchen who was at almost as many of my races as my parents, way back in the day.

The first photo is the first one in our family moto album and his least favourite of all time, but what are friends for, right?

Cary was elbows up before elbows up was even a thing!

Have a great day, Cary, and thanks for all the Armour All’d seats over the years….

📸🌊Senior