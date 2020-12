Team PRMX Signs Ryan Surratt

Team PRMX out of Quebec, Canada has signed California racer Ryan Surratt to race 250 West in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

The 6-man team is now complete:

250 East

Dakota Alix

Justin Thompson

250 West

Ryan Surratt

450

Cade Clason

Josh Cartwright

