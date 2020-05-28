TBT | 2013 Colton Facciotti Getting Ready at Gopher Dunes on the #9 KTM

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Thought we’d post an old video of the 6-time Canadian MX Champion, Colton Facciotti, on the not often seen #9 Red Bull Fox KTM from back in 2013. He was back on the bike after his ugly leg and finger injuries at round 2 out west.

The bike sure has a nice bark, of course Zack Zager makes a brief appearance, and the end-of-video outtake pretty much sums up our relationship…LOL

And the music is by legendary Canadian punk/glam rock band, The Forgotten Rebels, from Hamilton, Ontario. They got me through as many tough teenage times as motocross did!