Team Solitaire | Buy a Tee Win a Dean Guitar

Team Solitaire | Buy a Tee Win a Dean Guitar

Our Canadian friend and Team Solitaire manager Chris Elliott sent over this contest they’re running.

BUY A TEE…WIN A DEAN!

Buy any of our team merchandise at @rebellionrepublic_official and be entered to win a @deanguitars courtesy of our homies at @nuclearblastrecords!

(LINK IN TEAM SOLITAIRE SX BIO)

#yamaharacing #scienceofthrill #leattfamily #dbfp #throttlesyndicate #flomotorsports #ridedunlop #guts #odigrips #eatRmeat #maximadifference #riderekluse #slideandglide #madeinUSA #motoslacker #acerbisusa #ride #projectyourpassion #LIVEUNRIVALED #bLUcRU #moto #motox #motocross #sx #supercross #RaceDayLive