Team Solitaire SLC#5 Retro Leatt Gear

Team Solitaire SLC#5 Retro Leatt Gear

By Billy Rainford

We’ve been speaking with the Canadian-born manager of the Solitaire, Nuclear Blast, Rockwell, MX Culture, Yamaha team, Chris Elliott, lately to keep tabs on how one of our own has been keeping in the hectic world of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

We’re going to have him on for either a Zoom video interview or an audio podcast in the very near future, but he sent over these cool photos of what the team did for Salt Lake City SX #5 this past weekend.

Check out team rider #72 Robbie Wageman‘s cool Leatt gear based on Ryan Clark‘s 2004 set-up:

Chris was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and actually met his wife at a hockey game out in California. We’ll be sure to ask him that story when we talk with him.