Throwback Thursday | Riders’ Most Memorable Moments of 2011

By Billy Rainford

So, I was looking for something to post for Throwback Thursday when I took a left where I normally take a right in one of my old external hard drives and found a little treasure trove of goodness. I contacted a whole bunch of riders after the 2011 season and asked them to give us their Most Memorable Moment from the racing season. I haven’t read this in, well, 12 years! Let’s have a look at what everyone said…

#727 Dave Blanchet | Bigwave photo

Top Riders’ Most Memorable Moment from 2011

Denaye Giroux :)—1st West

My Most Memorable Moment would have to be in Calgary, winning my first Championship! That day was absolutely horrible, the track was a mess, and it rained all day. Anything could have happened that day, but it was good to get both moto wins and finish off the west series on a good note…and having lots of friends and family around that day to see it all happen.

Kaven Benoit—2nd MX2

Since I haven’t won any overalls this year, I’ll have to say nailing both holeshots at Morden! It was a first-time accomplishment.

Merci, Thank you.

Bobby Kiniry—7th MX1

Well, to be honest, I don’t really have a good stand-out moment from last summer other than being able to get up and walk away from that ugly crash I had in Nanaimo, and maybe that 2nd moto at Calgary when we had that storm blow threw and I had got a terrible start. While on my second lap I ran out of tear-offs, so I pulled my goggles off and rode 30 minutes without them to a 3rd place finish. Needless to say, I did not have the summer I was hoping for.

Sydney Dickson—5th West

My Most Memorable Moment of 2011 in Canada HAS to be the first round of the Nationals at Kamloops. It was four days after my 17th birthday, and I was going into it with the goal of top 5, and just staying up. Then, halfway through the first moto, I found myself comfortably in 1st! Second moto, I told myself I was fine with 2nd or 3rd, and I was just riding then I was in 1st again. It was the craziest moment of my life to date. Not a ton of people can say that at 17 years old they stood on the top step of a podium and sprayed champagne. I feel insanely blessed that I can say that, and have to give a huge thanks to Devol Engineering, Thomas MX Schools, Fusion Graphix, Ritchey Racer, Motorex, Leo Vince, Spy Optics, Motonation, and Novik. 🙂

Colton Facciotti—1st MX1

It was a fairly mellow season. If I had to pick something, it would probably be winning in the mud at Walton to top the season off with the Walton sword.

Dusty Klatt—2nd MX1

Most Memorable Moment would be Moncton this year. I proved I can still win races straight up and just need to pick up my game a little more. But to win that weekend was cool since I got the Klattapult jump and the fans are always good to me there, it was a fun time.

Taylor Miller—1st East

Winning the championship round at Sand Del Lee!

Tyler Medaglia—1st MX2

The Most Memorable Moment from 2011 for me is obviously from Walton, but besides winning both motos, having a son, and winning the championship, I think the most memorable moment was going to staging not thinking one bit about the race but to talk to Jeremy. I remember it vividly going through the crowd under the canopy to peg number 1 getting off my bike giving Jer a hug, talking about what Heidi told me, the feeling of warming my chilled hands on my silencer, in between pauses in the conversation watching the drops of water fall off my clear mud visor extender and thinking how exited I was to meet Talon.

Brad Nauditt—7th MX2

My Most Memorable Moment of 2011 is holeshotting at Gopher Dunes and leading for a few laps which lead to my best finishes, 5-5.

Austin Politelli—3rd MX2

Yeah, for sure my Most Memorable Moment was Gopher Dunes. (Short and sweet as Austin was 3 days from lining up for A1)

Shawn Maffenbeier—6th MX1

The Most Memorable Moment of 2011 for me would have been the first race in Kamloops. After having some big goals coming into the 2011 season they were slightly crushed by a crash I had in California. With twelve weeks before the first round I had suffered two compressed vertebrae in my back. The doctors told me 12 weeks before I would even be back exercising let alone riding my motorcycle. So I put my head down and spent every hour of the day focused on healing my back. 8 weeks later I was cleared to get back doing normal activity but advised not to slowly return to riding. Leaving me 4 weeks away from the first round and not riding a motorcycle for almost 9 weeks I questioned whether or not I would be ready. I put in my hours and got back up to speed and ended up finishing 7th overall in Kamloops. I walked away from that weekend extremely happy that I was even able to race in Kamloops and learnt that nothing is impossible when it comes to racing.

Camille Baker—4th West

My Most Memorable part of 2011 was getting stuck in the first corner mud pit in Calgary and having to get pulled through like I was on a 50!! Sooooo embarrassing!

Dawn McClintock—DMX Web Designer

I think for me it was probably hooking up that deal for Julien Bill from Switzerland and then seeing him slug it out in the Walton mud. He even brought me Swiss chocolate. 🙂



The Most Memorable Un-moment was slaving over getting everyone on board to go to Iceland (myself, Allie and Mitch Cooke as well as sponsors ironed out) for that big race and then the volcano erupted and we couldn’t go. 🙁

Rachel Springman—3rd West

Mine is standing on the podium for the first time in Naniamo, being able to thank my parents for all they’ve done, and not being able to get my champagne open!

Martin Anderson-Klutz—DMX Webmaster

I would say watching T-Dags drive through a monsoon at Walton to win the championship, so he could get to go see his new baby.

Pam Moore—DMX Contributing Writer

I know it said over and over about Canadian moto, but after spending the week on the road between Ste Julie and Moncton and really seeing the camaraderie between the riders. It can be a long summer for those spending the entire series on the road and it is nice to see that they really make the best of it.

And, the biggest disappointment that was Walton!!! So many big names in the mix (Julien Bill, Cole Thompson, Darryn Durham, Kornel Nemeth) for the weekend to shake things up and make for some amazing racing, and Mother Nature wanted nothing of it. There was obviously still some good racing, but there was some serious potential for so much more!

Teddy Maier—3rd MX1

I would have to say at Walton I have never seen it rain so much and all the tornadoes touching down near the track. But come to find out when me and my wife Chelsea get back to our hotel it got hit by the tornado.

Dylan Schmoke—10th MX2

I would have to say most memorable moment would have to be having the chance to come up to Canada and race, but next to that would be finishing 6th overall in the mud I forgot what round it was at.

Dylan Kaelin—9th MX2

Well it seemed like all year I was so busy! Every couple of weeks I was off traveling somewhere! Hanging out with Mitch & Heidi Cooke, Jeremy& Tyler, Laura, Shawn, and Robbie was a great time in Florida. Playing a game of basketball under the lights was a blast. If my memory is right I scored the most points putting my team on top!

Racing in Germany and the Pentiction Arenacross were both super fun and a new racing experience for me.

I’d have to say most of all I really enjoyed my time between SDL national and Walton. I got to ride lots and the weather was great. The beach was packed the whole time. Being at home and spending some time with my girlfriend Summer was a nice way to cap the summer off!

Missy Hackett—2nd West

My Most Memorable Moment would probably be jumping on my stock Husqvarna CR 125cc two-stroke after 6 years! Then racing it in the gooey Calgary mud! It was definitely a challenge trying to keep up with the four-strokes!

Kieran Leigh—6th MX2

Ah, my Most Memorable Moment would probably be boarding the plane with Mason (Phillips) to go race the Canadian nationals. I had no real idea what was about to go down but turned out to be a rad 5 months. Can’t wait to get back up there this year.

Mason Phillips—8th MX1

My Most Memorable Moment from 2011 has got to be staying and riding at Ross Thompson’s house in Kamloops. That guy has it all at his doorstep. It’s a motocrosser’s dream!

Alex Josey—4th East

My Most Memorable Moment this year was finally getting on the podium at Sand Del Lee. I knew I had what it took and Sand Del Lee is one of my favourite tracks. The competition this year was good. There were a lot of girls all around the same speed which made for good racing. Proud moment to get on the box and make dad cry!

Brianna DeGray—2nd East

My Most Memorable Moment I had in the 2011 series first off would be the tracks. They were prepped great and wicked fun! Also, the sick battles between the 450 guys. They always put on a sick show!

Kirsten MacDonald—5th East

I would have to say, to do with the nationals, it would be getting second place at Ste Julie my first moto and running with (Taylor) Miller for the first couple of laps until I tired. Unfortunately, second moto I was running second again and fell in the mud in one of the corners. Ste Julie, though, is by far one of my favs.



Winning the MMRS national was by far the most exciting thing though; probably my best two races all season…close battles with Kassie Boone and winning a big chunk of mulllllaaaaaa!

Karly Pozdnekoff—3rd East

I am finding it hard to pin-point my Most Memorable Moment because the entire 2011 season was memorable. Growing up racing, my whole family was involved and we’d travel all over Alberta racing together. I made the big move to Ontario this year and “family” consisted of my boyfriend and I practicing during the week, working on bikes, and travelling everywhere together with my bike in the back of the truck and tent trailer in tow. It was endlessly interesting and definitely served as a new chapter in my life. I am thankful for all the work my parents put in over the years in order for my brother, sister and myself to follow in my dad’s footsteps as racers.

Tyler Sjoberg—5th MX2

My Most Memorable Moment last season in Canada was, for sure, getting the win in Moncton. After everything that happened that day and getting my eye split open with the rock the first moto, it felt really good to still come out of it with a win.

Jeremy Medaglia—4th MX2

My Most Memorable Moment from last year was getting my overall at Sand Del Lee. There’s a lot of people in my corner who have helped me out tons from my family, friends, trainer Brian Robitaille to Kevin Tyler at SDL. I had some ups and downs in 2011, but it was really nice to get the win at SDL to show that the work is starting to pay off.

Kevin Urquhart–#10 MX1

Man there were so many crazy things that went down last summer it’s hard to choose one but one that sticks out is me teching three different bikes at the first round not knowing which one I was going to race! I teched a 2009, 2010, and the 2011 that Leading Edge brought to the track that day. I think it’s never the best idea to race a bike that has never been touched so I was pretty sketched out. I rode all three in the field of the pits for about two hours and finally decided to just wing it on the new bike (warning stickers on the fender and all)! First moto was rad. I almost holeshotted from the very outside gate (since I got DQ’d in practice for not having my number on my jersey even though I only had one at the time and wanted it fresh for the motos). I had a good battle with Klatt and Kiniry going, so I gave it everything I had and pulled from them to close up on Facciotti a bit. Colton and I held the same gap for about 25 minutes until I got taken out by a lapper. Second moto I also had a great start but got in a pile-up in the second turn. No one noticed because I was so far back but I think I actually rode better in that second moto. I was slicing through people like a hot knife through butter!

Matt Goerke– MX1

My best moment was definitely winning both motos at Gopher. Especially after being hurt for so long and finally getting to train on the bike for a week and then coming out with the win.