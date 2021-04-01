The Jonathan Mayzak Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Jonathan Mayzak Memorial Scholarship Fund

From Maggie Simmons:

The GoFundMe is to raise money for a scholarship to be given to StayOnTrack high school students this year at Loretta Lynn’s. It is called the “Jonathan Mayzak Memorial Scholarship” to help keep these students in school while fulfilling their dream of racing.

Our vision is for as many people to keep Jonathan Mayzak’s (424) memory alive. We want as many people to live their dreams just like our angel did. If you could please click the link to find out more information. This is a non-profit fundraiser and the donations go directly to StayOnTrack High School.

Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-jonathan-mayzak-memorial-scholarship-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer