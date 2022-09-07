THE PIT BIKE OF NATIONS AUCTION IS LIVE

Going to Motocross of Nations? Want to be a part of all the race action for the Pit Bike of Nations race on Saturday night?

Here’s your chance! Bid to win a spot as an official 30 Second Board Holder, Podium Trophy Model, Finish Line Flagger, or Caution Flagger during Pit Bike MXoN! See all the action from the track or on the podium for all 3 PIT BIKE of NATIONS races on Saturday night at RedBud. More details and all the rules can be found at the below link.

Click HERE to start bidding!

PIT BIKE OF NATIONS OFFICIAL PODIUM TROPHY MODELS

The winner of the Official Podium Presenting Trophy Model will have one of the best seats in the house to view all the racing action. Positioned on the Race Day Stage, once the results are compiled, you’ll present one of the podium trophies. One lucky winner will get a chance to be part of all behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 Pit Bike Des Nation. Attend track crew meeting 30 minutes before the first practice session. The winner will receive Pit Bike of Nations’ official crew shirt and hat, your track position assignment, and instructions. The winner will be part of the track-side crew for all three motos.

PIT BIKE OF NATIONS OFFICIAL FINISH LINE FLAGGER

The official finish line flagger will have the honor to close the racing action with a final wave of the checkered flag for all 3 races. One lucky winner will get a chance to be part of all behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 Pit Bike Des Nation. Attend track crew meeting 30 minutes before the first practice session. Receive Pit Bike of Nations’ official crew shirt and hat, your track position assignment, and instructions.

PIT BIKE OF NATIONS OFFICIAL 30-SECOND BOARD HOLDER

Have the best seat in the house! The 30 Second Board Holder will see the action up close as they officially mark the beginning of the race seconds before each start. One lucky winner will get a chance to be part of all behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 Pit Bike Des Nation. The winner will receive Pit Bike of Nations’ official crew shirt and hat, your track position assignment, and instructions. The winner will be part of the track-side crew for all three motos.

PIT BIKE OF NATIONS OFFICIAL TRACK CAUTION FLAGGER

6 Flagger Track positions are available to bid on. Each winner will choose their position on the track from one of the 6 “Caution Flagger” positions based on the highest to the lowest ending bid amount. The winner will be part of the track-side crew for all three motos. Six lucky winners will get a chance to be part of all behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 Pit Bike Des Nation. Attend track crew meeting 30 minutes before the first practice session. The winner will receive Pit Bike of Nations’ official crew shirt and hat, your track position assignment, and instructions.

All proceeds benefit the Road 2 Recovery’s Injured Rider Fund. The Road 2 Recovery would like to thank RedBud MX, Rob Bydos, and Infront Moto Racing for donating to this auction.

Photo Credit- LeBigUSA.com