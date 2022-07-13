The SCOTT Iridescent Edition Prospect Goggles has Finally Landed on Planet Earth!

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our latest Limited Edition goggle – the Iridescent Edition Prospect.

The Iridescent Edition Prospect goggle from SCOTT is unlike any other moto goggle on planet earth. Designed in a unique, futuristic colourway and equipped with the latest technology, this race-ready goggle is sure to give you the warp speed you need when the gate drops.

Created with a purple frame that has subtle eye-catching effects, an Iridescent SCOTT logo that is manufactured with reflective, luminous colours that appear to change when seen from different angles and a purple Chrome Works Lens, this goggle is guaranteed to turn heads everywhere from Pala to Pluto!

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.