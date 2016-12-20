The TEAM ROCKWELL Online Scavenger Hunt

The TEAM ROCKWELL Online Scavenger Hunt

Presented By: NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS

Team Rockwell and Nuclear Blast Records have teamed up with PHNX Racing CO and their 2017 Supercross team sponsors to bring you a massive contest just in time for the 2017 race season. Starting today and running through December 31st at 11:59pm PST; fans have a chance to participate in an online scavenger hunt and those who answer all questions correctly will be entered to win a prize pack worth over 2K from the team and sponsors.

Rules and Regulations

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

How to Enter: Beginning December 20, 2016, at 12:00pm (PST) through December 31, 2016, at 11:59pm (PST). Participants are encouraged to look through the team’s partner and sponsor websites to find answers to the questions asked below. Once all websites are found and questions have been answered correctly, email answers to: contest@rockwelltime.com

Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be selected on January 1, 2017. Contestants who’ve answered all questions correctly will be place in a random drawing. Once the drawing has been made, the selection is final and the winner will be contacted via the email they entered with.

Email any questions regarding rules and regulations to: celliott@phnxracing.com

The Questions

Rockwell Watches:

Rockwell’s newest product line is eyewear, since introducing eyewear into the Rockwell family of products, how many styles of sunglasses has Rockwell released, and which is your favorite?

Nuclear Blast Records:

Name seven (7) active bands on the label’s current roster…

Rekluse:

How many dirt bike manual product lines does Rekluse offer and what are the product line names?

SKF/Innteck:

What does a SKF Floating piston equipped reservoir allow for?

Mika Metals:

How many different color ways of bar pads does Mika Metals offer?

Maxima:

What viscosities does Maxima’s Pro Plus+ come in?

Motool:

Name two differences between the original Slacker and the new Slacker V2…

Twin Air:

Name five (5) riders, either MXGP or US SX or US MX who won championships using Twin Air in 2016?

FXR:

Name all three lines of FXR MX gear in the 2017 line up…

Forma Boots:

Name all color ways that the Predator boots are offered in and what is the brand’s Instagram handle?

Justified Cultures:

Name three men’s t-shirts…

For an extra entry….”LIKE” Justified Cultures on Facebook!

Just 1:

Name two models of Just 1 Helmets…

P3Carbon:

How many different bikes do P3Carbon Grip Frame Guards fit?

For an extra entry…”FOLLOW” @phnxracingco on Instagram!

The Prizes

Black Metal Apostle Rockwell Watch

Nuclear Blast Records Prize Pack

Justified Cultures Hat/Tee/Hoodie Combo

Rekluse Sticker Sheet

Full SKF Treatment for One (1) Bike

Mike Metals Handlebars

Maxima Kit: 2L of Synthetic Oil, (1) Brake Fluid, (1) Coolant, (1) Chain Lube, (1) Air

Motool Slacker and Apparel

BIO Factory Pre-Oiled Filter

FXR Racing Gear Set

Pair of Forma Neon Predator Boots

Just 1 J12 Helmet

P3Carbon Set of Grip Guards and Tee

Make sure you stop by the Team Rockwell pits to meet Zac, Trevor, and the rest of the team when 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season kicks off on January 7, 2016 in Anaheim, California. Follow Zac Commans on Instagram and Twitter (@zaccommans) and Trevor Reis on Instagram (@trevor_reis) for an inside look at the team as they prepare for the 2016 season.

Pre-orders for official 2017 team apparel will be made available in the next few weeks, exclusively at www.justifiedcultures.com. You can check us out on Instagram and Twitter (@phnxracingco), and of course find them on Facebook.

For more information on Team Rockwell and their sponsors, check out: http://www.rockwelltime.com/team/

You can also follow them on Instagram (@rockwellwatches), Twitter (@RockwellTime), and Facebook (@rockwelltime).

Good luck to EVERYONE and remember to have safe and happy holidays!