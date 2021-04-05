Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit Full Team Announcement

We are pleased to announce our riders for the 2021 season.

MARSHAL WELTIN

DARIAN SANAYEI

DYLAN REMPEL

MARSHAL WELTIN – KX 450

Mechanic: Justin Roney

After successfully winning the 250 Triple Crown Series in 2020, Marshal will now move to the 450 class. He will take over the role of team leader, he also earned career #2 number and is looking forward to success on the new KX450.

DARIAN SANAYEI- KX250

Mechanic: Jadon Brown

After multiple seasons of racing MXGP, Darian returned to the US in 2020 competing in the USA Supercross Series. He then was a fill-in rider for the USA Pro Circuit motocross team before a shoulder injury ended his season early. We look forward to Darian’s vast experience as he competes in the Triple Crown Series for 2021.

DYLAN REMPEL- KX 85/100

Mechanic: Christian Huber

New for 2021 is the support from Canadian Kawasaki Motors for Dylan to compete in Canadian Triple Crown Series. Huber Motorsports will also support Dylan as he competes at Walton TransCan along with the E-Can amateur events. The effort from Canadian Kawasaki Motors along with each of our marketing partners believe that Dylan represents the future of Canadian Motocross.

Kawasaki Motor Corp and the entire staff at Canadian Kawasaki Motors have been major supporters for years and the 2021 season we will support Dylan Rempel as a full race team member. Having Dylan aboard the Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit KX85 and KX100 will bridge that gap for those riders who are working with there families and local Kawasaki dealers as they grow into the professional series.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors and the local dealer network across Canada will continue supporting multiple Team Green riders. Huber Motorsports race program will be available for trackside support and guidance at each race weekend and will host a Team Green dinner at the Walton TransCan for all those who can attend with Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2021, Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit will also offer mentoring and trackside support to some of Team Green’s rising talent. Those riders will receive mentorship from HMS staff.

The Team Green riders chosen for our Rising Talent program are:

Team Green LEVEL UP Support Riders:

BC

30| Devyn Smith – Intermediate

MAPLE RIDGE MOTORSPORTS

https://www.instagram.com/devyn_smith30/

41| Luke Heppner – 85cc 12-16

BIG TOP POWERSPORTS

https://www.instagram.com/heppnermx/

42 | Jake Heppner – 85cc 12-16

BIG TOP POWERSPORTS

https://www.instagram.com/heppnermx/

39 | Rian Heppner – 85cc 7-11

BIG TOP POWERSPORTS

https://www.instagram.com/heppnermx/

21 | Graeme Laybourn – 85cc 12-16

BIG TOP POWERSPORTS

ALBERTA

226 | Sterling Lofthouse – Intermediate

BLACKFOOT MOTOSPORTS https://www.instagram.com/sterling_lofthouse226/

MANITOBA

27 | BRODY SCHURE – 85cc 12-16

TRANSCANADA MOTORSPORTS SUPPLY

https://www.instagram.com/brodykx_27/

ONTARIO

164 | Wyatt Kerr – Intermediate

INGLIS CYCLE CENTRE

https://www.instagram.com/wyattkerr164/

292 | Payton Morningstar – Intermediate

942 | Preston Masciangelo – Intermediate

https://www.instagram.com/prestonmasciangelo_942/

QUEBEC

148 | Felix Ouellet – Intermediate

Roger Pelletier /PRMX

https://www.instagram.com/felixouellet148/

198 | Antoine Poirier – Junior (2020 Team Green grand prize winner)

Equipements Les Chutes

https://www.instagram.com/antoinepoirier198/

