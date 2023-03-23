Throwback Thursday | Ryan Dungey Wins Fans at Red Bud 2008

Throwback Thursday | Ryan Dungey Wins Fans at Red Bud 2008

By Billy Rainford

Throwback Thursday:

That time back in 2008 when Ryan Dungey‘s bike quit on the last lap right by Larocco’s Leap at RedBud MX while he was in 3rd place in moto 2 behind Ryan Villopoto and Trey Canard.

He was obviously super-angry but then walked over to the fence and started tossing gear into the crowd. In the 2nd photo we show you what went where.

He won a lot of new fans that day.