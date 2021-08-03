Tim Tremblay Update

By Billy Rainford

MX Deschambault photo

MX Deschambault sent this photo over of #777 @timtremblay ‘s big crash while running a strong second Sunday in 450 moto 2.

He was looking good to finish there until this huge crash on the step down to the back section took him out of action.

We spoke with him briefly on Monday and he summed up his injuries like this:

“Perforated a lung, broke a rib and broke a vertebrae.”

It sounds very bad but he simply said, “I will survive.”

Heal up, Tim.