Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show – April 1-2, 2023

Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show – April 1-2, 2023

It’s officially Fall, so whaddya say we skip Winter and jump straight into talking about Spring!

Mark your calendars for April 1 and 2, 2023 for the 31st Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show!

After a 3 year postponement due to pandemic measures, April 2023 will be the return of the TISMS at the International Centre…we couldn’t be more excited! We’ve used this time wisely, re-inventing, revitalizing, and we’re chock full of new features.

So faithful friends and followers, we will be keeping you updated from time to time of what you can expect to see.

In the meantime, Classic & Vintage bike owners and Showbike owners please contact us so we can send you a proper invite to participate! admin@motorcyclespringshow.com

Got a used bike for sale? Get your bike shined up to enter in our ‘Show & Sell’ used bike market feature.

Attention all ‘Moto Poets’, get your entries ready for our Biker Poetry competition.

Racers and race teams, be ready to exhibit and promote your racing season.

So don’t you worry, we have a great show in store for you all!

Got a question or comment? Contact us admin@motorcyclespringshow.com

Want to contact me directly peter@motorcyclespringshow.co

Moto for life!

Peter