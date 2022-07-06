Only available for purchase at Gopher Dunes this weekend,
limited quantity up for grabs
TEAMLTD X TRIPLE CROWN SERIES COLLAB
Links for Rider Registration below,
Round’s 5 & 6 are here, be sure to pre-register for
250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix
Registration expires Thursday at 11:59pm EST before the event.
**Late registrations at the track will be charged an extra $50.00**
Parts Canada Amateur Open Schedule – Saturday July 9th
Pro Day Schedule – Sunday July 10th
Track MAP
(Thor WMX & FXR Premix parking Friday at 9:00am)
(250 / 450 Pro parking Friday at 2:00pm)
Sand Del Lee
|Where to Watch?
Download and subscribe to our NEW App RYDE TV
Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX, 250 Pro & 450 Pro
Click HERE for all Important links including
2022 MRC/Triple Crown Memberships, National Registration, access to live scoring, RYDE TV & more
