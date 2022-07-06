Triple Crown Series Rounds 5 and 6 Registration and Schedules

Links for Rider Registration below,

Round’s 5 & 6 are here, be sure to pre-register for

250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix

Registration expires Thursday at 11:59pm EST before the event.

**Late registrations at the track will be charged an extra $50.00**

Parts Canada Amateur Open Schedule – Saturday July 9th

Pro Day Schedule – Sunday July 10th

Track MAP

(Thor WMX & FXR Premix parking Friday at 9:00am)

(250 / 450 Pro parking Friday at 2:00pm)

Sand Del Lee

Where to Watch?

Download and subscribe to our NEW App RYDE TV

Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX, 250 Pro & 450 Pro

Click HERE for all Important links including

2022 MRC/Triple Crown Memberships, National Registration, access to live scoring, RYDE TV & more