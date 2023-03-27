TRYSTAN HART AND FMF KTM FACTORY RACING ON TOP AGAIN AT GRINDING STONE HARD ENDURO

Round 3 – AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series

PAGE, Arizona – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart continued his winning ways in the third round of the 2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Grinding Stone Hard Enduro.

After winning the opening two rounds, defending champion Hart was once again exceptional onboard his KTM 300 XC-W in Page, Arizona, taking control as difficulty increased in the knockout-style two-day format and finishing with a total time of 2:03:17.

Hart was P2 in Saturday’s race and then went 1-1 on Sunday across both the morning’s action and the Feature after successfully navigating the extreme nature of the rocky, sandy terrain. Combined, that was enough to maintain his perfect start to the season and he delivered once again in a convincing fashion.

The weekend marked Hart and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s second year in succession in winning the Grinding Stone Hard Enduro event together.

Trystan Hart: “The Grinding Stone was a really good weekend for me! Cody [Webb] kept me honest pretty much the whole time, but I ended up getting the win in the end, and I’m really happy with that. It was absolute carnage out there – I think everyone would agree. This place never lets up, you have to keep going and every time you wander off, you’re cartwheeling down a hill. But overall, it was a super-good day, and I’m excited to win another round.”

For more information on the U.S. Hard Enduro Series, visit the official series website at www.ushardenduro.com.

Pro Results – Grinding Stone

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 2:03:17

2. Cody Webb, Sherco, 2:14:00

3. Ryder LeBlond, Husqvarna, 2:22:01

4. Will Riordan, KTM, 2:04:55