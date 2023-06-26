TRYSTAN HART CLINCHES 2023 U.S. HARD ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP WITH SILVER KINGS VICTORY

TRYSTAN HART CLINCHES 2023 U.S. HARD ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP WITH SILVER KINGS VICTORY

KTM photos

Round 6 – AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series

KELLOGG, Idaho. – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart has successfully defended his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship, clinching the 2023 title after claiming another commanding race victory at the Silver Kings Hard Enduro.

As he did with a clean-sweep of the series on his way to the championship last season, 26-year-old Hart has continued that winning form this year and maintained his perfect record in Round 6 at the picturesque Silver Mountain Ski Resort, also sealing the AMA West Extreme Regional Championship in the process.

After topping Friday’s Prologue at the Idaho event, Hart onboard the KTM 300 XC-W made his way into the lead during the early stages of Saturday’s Main Event, taking control from there with a total time of 2:52:36 and racing to an eventual winning margin of 40 seconds. It was a convincing way to capture the title, marking his third-consecutive crown in the series.

Trystan Hart:“The race went really well here in Idaho, not a lot of drama for me – I caught the guys early on and then Cody [Webb] and I battled for a bit before he had a huge high-side down the hill. They caught me on the hill because I was looking for the ribbon, although from there on, I didn’t really see anyone again. The track got harder and harder closer to the finish and I was just coasting on the trails, which I don’t normally do, but I was conserving energy in case there were any more surprises. It was a good race, I was so nervous bringing it home! The team has done an amazing job all season, the bike was perfect, and I couldn’t be any more stoked.”

For more information on the U.S. Hard Enduro Series, visit the official series website at www.ushardenduro.com.

Combined Moto Results – Gold Overall Fri Prologue Fri Amatuer Main Fri Street Rythem Sat Main Event Place Bike# Rider Name Brand Place Chks Total

Time Place Chks Total

Time Place Chks Total

Time Place Chks Total

Time 1 1 TRYSTAN HART KTM 1 1 0:13:01 6 1 0:01:15 1 8 2:52:36 2 513 RYDER LEBLOND HSQ 2 1 0:13:27 5 1 0:01:12 2 8 3:32:04 3 2 CODY WEBB SHR 3 1 0:14:26 4 1 0:01:08 3 8 3:42:02 4 10 COLTON HAAKER HSQ 5 1 0:15:10 1 1 0:00:54 4 8 3:54:42 5 39 WILL RIORDAN KTM 7 1 0:15:44 7 1 0:01:16 5 8 3:59:19 6 711 KEITH CURTIS KTM 8 1 0:16:31 17 1 0:01:57 6 8 4:06:17 7 47 MATTHEW GREEN BET 9 1 0:16:57 10 1 0:01:27 7 8 4:14:22 8 901 NICK FAHRINGER SHR 15 1 0:20:17 20 1 0:02:06 8 8 5:23:04 9 99 BRANDEN PETRIE SHR DNF 0 9 8 5:29:35 10 110 RYDER GUEST KTM 13 1 0:20:00 19 1 0:02:03 10 8 5:32:11 11 55 JAMES FLYNN GG 6 1 0:15:40 11 1 0:01:27 11 8 5:47:07 12 890 ALFREDO GOMEZ RJU 4 1 0:15:10 2 1 0:01:04 12 7 3:53:02 13 25 KAWELO HUDDY KTM 27 1 0:28:11 26 1 0:02:19 13 7 5:41:32 14 5 QUINN WENTZEL RJU 10 1 0:17:35 8 1 0:01:17 14 7 5:47:38 15 24 DAVID GARZA KTM 14 1 0:20:07 14 1 0:01:34 15 6 4:57:35 16 214 JARED LAMBE GG 11 1 0:17:41 18 1 0:02:00 16 6 5:24:27 17 244 JOSH STALEY GG 18 1 0:22:06 13 1 0:01:33 17 6 5:24:57 18 138 AARON TAPIO HSQ 24 1 0:24:35 32 1 0:03:56 18 6 5:25:23 19 318 KYLE TAPIO HSQ 12 1 0:17:45 12 1 0:01:28 19 6 5:27:53 20 98 SAM PETERSON SHR 17 1 0:21:12 9 1 0:01:27 20 5 4:20:22

Full results HERE.