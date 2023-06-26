TRYSTAN HART CLINCHES 2023 U.S. HARD ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP WITH SILVER KINGS VICTORY
KTM photos
Round 6 – AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series
KELLOGG, Idaho. – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart has successfully defended his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship, clinching the 2023 title after claiming another commanding race victory at the Silver Kings Hard Enduro.
As he did with a clean-sweep of the series on his way to the championship last season, 26-year-old Hart has continued that winning form this year and maintained his perfect record in Round 6 at the picturesque Silver Mountain Ski Resort, also sealing the AMA West Extreme Regional Championship in the process.
After topping Friday’s Prologue at the Idaho event, Hart onboard the KTM 300 XC-W made his way into the lead during the early stages of Saturday’s Main Event, taking control from there with a total time of 2:52:36 and racing to an eventual winning margin of 40 seconds. It was a convincing way to capture the title, marking his third-consecutive crown in the series.
Trystan Hart:“The race went really well here in Idaho, not a lot of drama for me – I caught the guys early on and then Cody [Webb] and I battled for a bit before he had a huge high-side down the hill. They caught me on the hill because I was looking for the ribbon, although from there on, I didn’t really see anyone again. The track got harder and harder closer to the finish and I was just coasting on the trails, which I don’t normally do, but I was conserving energy in case there were any more surprises. It was a good race, I was so nervous bringing it home! The team has done an amazing job all season, the bike was perfect, and I couldn’t be any more stoked.”
For more information on the U.S. Hard Enduro Series, visit the official series website at www.ushardenduro.com.
|Combined Moto Results – Gold Overall
|Fri Prologue
|Fri Amatuer Main
|Fri Street Rythem
|Sat Main Event
|Place
|Bike#
|Rider Name
|Brand
|Place
|Chks
|Total
Time
|Place
|Chks
|Total
Time
|Place
|Chks
|Total
Time
|Place
|Chks
|Total
Time
|1
|1
|TRYSTAN HART
|KTM
|1
|1
|0:13:01
|6
|1
|0:01:15
|1
|8
|2:52:36
|2
|513
|RYDER LEBLOND
|HSQ
|2
|1
|0:13:27
|5
|1
|0:01:12
|2
|8
|3:32:04
|3
|2
|CODY WEBB
|SHR
|3
|1
|0:14:26
|4
|1
|0:01:08
|3
|8
|3:42:02
|4
|10
|COLTON HAAKER
|HSQ
|5
|1
|0:15:10
|1
|1
|0:00:54
|4
|8
|3:54:42
|5
|39
|WILL RIORDAN
|KTM
|7
|1
|0:15:44
|7
|1
|0:01:16
|5
|8
|3:59:19
|6
|711
|KEITH CURTIS
|KTM
|8
|1
|0:16:31
|17
|1
|0:01:57
|6
|8
|4:06:17
|7
|47
|MATTHEW GREEN
|BET
|9
|1
|0:16:57
|10
|1
|0:01:27
|7
|8
|4:14:22
|8
|901
|NICK FAHRINGER
|SHR
|15
|1
|0:20:17
|20
|1
|0:02:06
|8
|8
|5:23:04
|9
|99
|BRANDEN PETRIE
|SHR
|DNF
|0
|9
|8
|5:29:35
|10
|110
|RYDER GUEST
|KTM
|13
|1
|0:20:00
|19
|1
|0:02:03
|10
|8
|5:32:11
|11
|55
|JAMES FLYNN
|GG
|6
|1
|0:15:40
|11
|1
|0:01:27
|11
|8
|5:47:07
|12
|890
|ALFREDO GOMEZ
|RJU
|4
|1
|0:15:10
|2
|1
|0:01:04
|12
|7
|3:53:02
|13
|25
|KAWELO HUDDY
|KTM
|27
|1
|0:28:11
|26
|1
|0:02:19
|13
|7
|5:41:32
|14
|5
|QUINN WENTZEL
|RJU
|10
|1
|0:17:35
|8
|1
|0:01:17
|14
|7
|5:47:38
|15
|24
|DAVID GARZA
|KTM
|14
|1
|0:20:07
|14
|1
|0:01:34
|15
|6
|4:57:35
|16
|214
|JARED LAMBE
|GG
|11
|1
|0:17:41
|18
|1
|0:02:00
|16
|6
|5:24:27
|17
|244
|JOSH STALEY
|GG
|18
|1
|0:22:06
|13
|1
|0:01:33
|17
|6
|5:24:57
|18
|138
|AARON TAPIO
|HSQ
|24
|1
|0:24:35
|32
|1
|0:03:56
|18
|6
|5:25:23
|19
|318
|KYLE TAPIO
|HSQ
|12
|1
|0:17:45
|12
|1
|0:01:28
|19
|6
|5:27:53
|20
|98
|SAM PETERSON
|SHR
|17
|1
|0:21:12
|9
|1
|0:01:27
|20
|5
|4:20:22
Full results HERE.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.