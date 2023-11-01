Calgary Arenacross | All You Need to Know
RIDER SERVICES
WE’RE COMING TO CALGARY TO WRAP UP THE 2023 SEASON WITH OUR SEASON CLOSER & CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND IN CALGARY NOV04 AT THE FAMOUS CALGARY STAMPEDE STOMPING GROUNDS, THE NUTRIEN WESTERN EVENT CENTRE!!!
IMPORTANT AMATEUR SCHEDULE DETAILS & INFO BELOW:
- Mandatory Amateur Checkin, Transponder Rental – 8:00am – 9:30am
- Amateur Riders Meeting – 10:00am
- Amateur Practice – 10:30am 12:00pm
- Pro Tech Inspection – 12:00pm-1:00pm
- Amateur Heats & LCQ’s If Needed – 12:15pm – 2:15pm
- Pro Riders Meeting – 2:00pm
- Track Maintenance – 2:15pm – 2:45pm
- Pro Practice – 2:45pm
- Pro Autograph Signing – 6:00pm
Wristbands are a must for rider and mechanic to be in lower arena and trackside. Please see Bobi-Jo to purchase at the Show office, 8:00am.
Only 1 mechanic allowed per rider.
Rider and mechanic have to be purchased together.
$20.00 cash each (Rider and Mechanic)
If you have purchased tickets online for the night show, please show your ticket to receive your wristband. Any other family or friends can purchase a ticket from the box office 5:00pm – 8:30pm
EMAIL alec@jetwerx.ca & bobi@jetwerx.ca WITH ANY QUESTIONS
Watch it live on RYDETV
