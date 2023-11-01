Calgary Arenacross | All You Need to Know

RIDER SERVICES

WE’RE COMING TO CALGARY TO WRAP UP THE 2023 SEASON WITH OUR SEASON CLOSER & CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND IN CALGARY NOV04 AT THE FAMOUS CALGARY STAMPEDE STOMPING GROUNDS, THE NUTRIEN WESTERN EVENT CENTRE!!!

IMPORTANT AMATEUR SCHEDULE DETAILS & INFO BELOW:

Mandatory Amateur Checkin, Transponder Rental – 8:00am – 9:30am

Amateur Riders Meeting – 10:00am

Amateur Practice – 10:30am 12:00pm

Pro Tech Inspection – 12:00pm-1:00pm

Amateur Heats & LCQ’s If Needed – 12:15pm – 2:15pm

Pro Riders Meeting – 2:00pm

Track Maintenance – 2:15pm – 2:45pm

Pro Practice – 2:45pm

Pro Autograph Signing – 6:00pm

Wristbands are a must for rider and mechanic to be in lower arena and trackside. Please see Bobi-Jo to purchase at the Show office, 8:00am.

Only 1 mechanic allowed per rider.

Rider and mechanic have to be purchased together.

$20.00 cash each (Rider and Mechanic)

If you have purchased tickets online for the night show, please show your ticket to receive your wristband. Any other family or friends can purchase a ticket from the box office 5:00pm – 8:30pm

EMAIL alec@jetwerx.ca & bobi@jetwerx.ca WITH ANY QUESTIONS

RIDER PITS & PARKING MAP

MEDICINE HAT RESULTS & POINTS

Watch it live on RYDETV