Unveiling the New SCOTT Jorge Prado Signature Collection

Unveiling the New SCOTT Jorge Prado Signature Collection

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our brand new JP61 goggle and sunglasses collection!

The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition goggles & sunnies for SCOTT Motosport athlete Jorge Prado. The design of this stunning new eyewear collection has been created in corporation with Jorge to acknowledge the long-running partnership between SCOTT and Jorge and to represent his unique style on and off the track.

Jorge has been a part of the SCOTT athlete program throughout the vast majority of his professional career. There have been many highlights throughout Jorge’s time with SCOTT, including two MX2 World Championships in 2018 and 2019. When it came to the design of the collection, the SCOTT graphic designers worked together with Jorge to ensure that the products could represented the look he wanted, in a design that works for him and his fans alike.

“I am proud to make this collaboration with a brand that truly supported me since day one. I have been using SCOTT goggles since I was riding 65cc and now, releasing for the first time a JP61 signature collection with them is something I am really exited about. I can’t wait to race with my JP61 Fury Goggle!” – Jorge Prado

The Fury JP61 goggle comes in a wild pink, white and grey colorway and features an official JP61 logo on the strap. A pink chrome WORKS lens gives the goggle that extra pro look.

The Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses are the official signature edition sunglasses for SCOTT athlete Jorge Prado. The design of these sunglasses has been created in corporation with Jorge to represent his style and features an official JP61 logo on the inside of the arm. Designed for high performance athletes, special ventilation holes provide superior ventilation without sacrificing wind protection for your eyes.

The SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle and Pro Shield SCOTT JP61 Sunglasses will be available in stores and online from the 9th of March 2023.

#DefendYourVision

#SCOTTmoto #SCOTTgoggles