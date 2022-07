Video | 125 vs 350F | Kaven Benoit vs Brandon Gourlay

By Billy Rainford

2-time Canadian champion #26 Kaven Benoit is back on a bike and having fun. He lined up to race the +25 class on Saturday at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, Ontario and went up against #327 Brandon Gourlay on his 350F. Here’s some raw video of a moto.