VIDEO | #157 Wyatt Waddell To Miss Round 1 with Shoulder Injury

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

We grabbed BC racer #157 Wyatt Waddell to talk about the shoulder injury that will keep him off the gate for Round 1 of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes.

