Video | #181 Alex Gatt Supercross Futures Main at Anaheim 2

By Billy Rainford

A look at the Supercross Futures Main from Anaheim, California, featuring Canadian rider #181 Alex Gatt from Penticton, BC.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Saturday, January 29, 2022.