Video | #2 Matt Goerke’s “Last Race Ever”

By Billy Rainford

We tag along with #2 Matt Goerke before, during, and after his final race ever at Round 4 of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross at Gopher Dunes. Matt will now retire from professional motocross racing at his home in Florida.