Video | 2012 Canadian WMX Championships Final Round Battle | Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

For Throwback Thursday, I went back into the archives and found a bunch of video clips I had from the final round of the 2012 WMX West MX Nationals from Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.

Check out some of this bar-to-bar action between Shelby Turner, Denaye Arnett (Giroux), and Hailey Larson!