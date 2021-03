Video | 2021 Gopher Dunes Opening Day – Raw

Video | 2021 Gopher Dunes Opening Day – Raw

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Just some raw video of a few of the riders who took advantage of the warm and sunny conditions for 2021 Opening Day at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, Ontario, Canada.

Riders include: Marco Cannella, Colton Egli, Ayrton Pomeroy, Tanner Ward, and Ryan Derry, among others.