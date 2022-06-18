Video | 2022 Canadian WMX Motocross Nationals Round 3 at Prairie Hill MX in Manitoba

Video | 2022 Canadian WMX Motocross Nationals Round 3 at Prairie Hill MX in Manitoba

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at some of the racing at Round 3 of the 2022 Canadian WMX Motocross Nationals West Series from Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, Manitoba.

It was so windy that RYDE TV was unable to broadcast. I left the audio on so you could decide whether to listen to the engines through the wind noise or not (Yes, there was a muff on the microphone). Also, we loved Eve’s podium speech.