Christmas Podcast | Brian Broekaert Tells His Story about Driving from Quebec to Alberta with Bike in Hyundai to Race LRX AX

By Billy Rainford

If you haven’t heard about this story, or even if you have, you really need to hear it from the horse’s mouth! Brian Broekaert decided to drive from his home in Quebec all the way to Brooks, AB for the LRX Alberta Arenacross Championships by putting his bike in the back seat of his Hyundai Elantra and driving all the way, non-stop, with his girlfriend (there and back!) one week before Christmas.

He’s a 35-year-old Vet Junior rider who, when we heard about this adventure, we had to get in touch with to ask him to tell the story from his perspective, so we did.

Here are a few photos to go along with it:

He even worked on the bike in his Brooks, AB hotel room.

He rode his bike from the hotel to the race in -22 degrees Celsius.

Pitted at the Silver Sage Community Corral.

He made it and had some solid finishes in all his classes.

It’s the feel good story of the Christmas season, so enjoy:

