Video | 2022 Red Bull Outliers Hard Enduro (Non-Pro)

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the Vet, Amateur, and Expert classes at the 2022 Red Bull Outliers event in the Badlands of Alberta, Canada – part of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

Sunday, August 28, 2022.