Video | 2022 TransCan | Open Intermediate Final Moto

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at moto 3 of the Open Intermediate class at the 2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway in Walton, Ontario.

#1E Tanner Scott went into the moto with the points lead but goes down in the first turn after contact with #138 Dylan Rempel.