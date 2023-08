Video | #800 Preston Masciangelo | 2023 Moto Combine at Ironman MX

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

Coverage of Canadian #800 Preston Masciangelo from Ontario racing the final Moto Combine of the 2023 season at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville,. Indiana.

Friday, August 26, 2023

Music: Small Town – John Mellencamp