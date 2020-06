Video | AMO Walton Raceway | Pro Class Moto 2

Video | AMO OPC #2 Walton Raceway | Pro Class – Moto 2

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

Moto 2 video of the Pro Class at Walton Raceway for Round 2 of the 2020 AMO Ontario Provincial Motocross Championships.

Presented by KTM Canada.

June 28, 2020.