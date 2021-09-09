Out of the Blue | Jade Ellis | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Jade Ellis | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Jade Ellis

Date of Birth: January 10th

Hometown: Innisfail, Alberta

School/Grade: Just finished high school

Race Number: 110

Race Club: Second Gear Club

Classes: Ladies Expert

This week, we feature #110 Jade Ellis from Innisfail, Alberta. | Jaycee Ellis photo

Who/What inspired you to get into motocross and Off-Road racing?

My whole life I have been involved with off-road and racing. This last year my uncle, Don Ellis, inspired me to get into mx and widen my riding skills which could help me for both off-road and mx racing.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Never did I ever think I was going to be able to hop a log. I’ve been riding my own dirt bike since I was 4 so I was able to work my way up to the hard stuff, but logs just didn’t seem to be my strong suit. Now I feel like I have a better handle on them after tons of practice.

Jade has been into off-road riding and racing her whole life and has recently gotten into the MX side of the sport. | Kathi Issler photo

Tell us about your 2021 race season and plans for 2022.

My 2021 off-road race season has gone pretty well for me. I’ve placed 5th, 1st, and 1st with one more race for this season. I am first place for points in the overall championship for the Ladies Expert class.

2021 was my first season in this class and I’m very happy for how it’s been going, and, with one race left, I’m just going to go out there and race to the best of my ability.

For next season in 2022 I’m planning on racing the same off-road series in the Ladies Expert class and do some motocross race series as well in the Ladies B class.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I think my best accomplishment would be being the CMA women’s national champion when I was 16.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross and off-road racing has taught you?

Motocross and off-road racing have taught me that it’s a lot of hard work, and talent can only get you so far. If you want to do well in competition, there’s lots of hard work you have to do to get good results.

Logs are what Jade never thought she’d be able to overcome, but with a lot of hard work she feels she has a better handle on them now. | D.O.P.E photography photo

What type of track do you think you do best at and why?

I feel like I ride the best when I’m on a single track trail that’s tight and technical because it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life so I’ve had tons of practice. Once you do things enough times it starts to get easier.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

I would tell them to ride with people who are better than you, and don’t give up!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I feel like I was never really scared to do anything, just that I was worried my brothers were going to leave me behind. So I made it my mission to try and keep up with them.

Watch for Jade at off-road and MX races in 2022. | D.O.P.E photography photo

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I try and keep riding, even with the snow. I put studs in my tires and do some ice riding and I’ve done snow biking before that I’d like to do more of. I also like to use the winter to focus on my health and physical strength.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents above all for getting me into dirt bikes as a child and then supporting me in my racing as I got older. Also, my current sponsors: Pro-Action suspension, SC racer, Cycle Works Red Deer, Flow vision, and M7 designs!