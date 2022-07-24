Video and Podcast | 2022 Canadian MX Nationals | Round 7 – River Glade Post-Race Interviews
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #168 Cale Kuchnicki from Michigan, #58 Mitch Cooke, #33 Jeremy McKie, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #150 Brett Young, #34 Wyatt Kerr, and #64 Ryder McNabb at the end of the day at Round 7 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at River Glade MX in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Podcast:
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.