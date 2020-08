#138 Dylan Rempel Talks about the 2020 TransCan

138 Dylan Rempel Talks about the 2020 TransCan

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Addikt Graphics

#138 Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario, was named Wiseco Most Improved Rider of the 2020 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

We caught up with him at the end of a very successful week at the Canadian amateur national motocross championships.

Presented by Addikt Graphics.