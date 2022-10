Video and Podcast | 2022 Sarnia Arenacross Round 3 Interviews

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #229 Mitchell Harrison, #27 Guillaume St Cyr, #22 Tyler Gibbs, #170 Devin Simonson, and #16 Cole Thompson after the 2022 Sarnia Arenacross, Round 3 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series SX/AX Championship at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Podcast: