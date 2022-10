Video and Podcast Interview with Shawn Maffenbeier about Plans for 2023

Video and Podcast Interview with Shawn Maffenbeier about Plans for 2023

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #3 Shawn Maffenbeier for a quick chat about his future racing plans while at Sand Del Lee for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F ride day. Of course, as they always do when we interview Shawn, things went a little sideways a couple times…

Podcast: